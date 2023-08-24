First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels continue on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! The dangerous heat levels continue on this First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather Day (WBRC)

The First Alert Weather Day continues into tomorrow and Saturday. Please avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. Make sure you constantly stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors. Hot temperatures at these levels can result in heat related illnesses. Check on your neighbors, and make sure you keep your pets inside. Always check the backseat of your car before you walk away. People and pets should not be left in a parked vehicle in this heatwave.

Excessive Heat Warning (WBRC)

We have an Excessive Heat Warning for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties. The warning is for today and expires tomorrow at 9 p.m. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 97° to 102°F range with a heat index up to 111°F.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, St. Clair, Calhoun, Talladega, Shelby, Chilton, and Coosa counties. The advisory is for today and expires tomorrow at 9 p.m. People under the heat advisory can expect highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index up to 108°F.

We are starting the day off very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots in west Alabama remain in the lower 80s. When you factor in the high humidity levels, it feels a few degrees warmer. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few spots in west Alabama could see temperatures near 100°F. There’s a chance we could see an isolated shower or storm that could cool a few locations down this afternoon and evening. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for a stray storm. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. I think the best locations to see a shower or storm will likely occur in east Alabama. If you plan on being out this evening, it will likely remain very warm and muggy. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 80s around 7 p.m. with a 20 percent chance for a stray shower/storm.

First Alert Weather Day Continues Friday and Saturday: The heat will remain a big story as we finish out the week. Morning temperatures are forecast to only cool into the mid-to-upper 70s. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 90s.

I still think Saturday could end up as the hottest day with several spots inching close to the triple digits for high temperatures. Both days will end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden as rain chances appear unlikely for most of us through Sunday. Please remember to drink plenty of water if you plan on being outside for a long duration.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into next week is the possibility to see higher chances of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunday will likely remain hot with highs in the upper 90s. A weak cold front is forecast to move into north and central Alabama Monday. We have increased our rain chance Monday to 40 percent. With increasing cloud cover and a higher chance of rain, temperatures should cool down a little with highs in the mid 90s. Any storm that forms Monday could become strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will likely cool closer to average by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70°F. A few storms will be possible next Tuesday, but it looks like we’ll trend drier and slightly cooler by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Update: We are watching one named storm and three other disturbances that have a chance to develop into tropical depressions or storms over the next several days.

Tropical Storm Franklin (WBRC)

Tropical Storm Franklin produced heavy rainfall and strong winds across Hispaniola yesterday. The storm is now north of Hispaniola and slowly strengthening. Winds are back up to 50 mph as it pushes to the north-northeast at 13 mph. The forecast has Franklin intensifying into a hurricane over the next 48 hours as it remains over the open waters of the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has Franklin becoming a strong Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 110 mph by Monday. They have this storm staying west of Bermuda and away from the Eastern U.S. coast. People in Bermuda will need to watch Franklin as any small steering current could push this storm closer to the island. Franklin will likely create a rip current threat along the East Coast early next week. Franklin will likely remain out in the Atlantic and will not impact our weather or move into the Gulf.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We will need to watch the northwestern Caribbean going into the weekend. Moisture will likely increase in the western Caribbean and models are hinting at a low developing and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Cuba and Florida Peninsula will likely need to pay close attention to this area. Odds for development have increased to 40 percent over the next seven days. It does not look like this low will impact the Alabama Gulf Coast or Central Alabama thanks to a cold front pushing through and likely keeping it away from us. We have plenty of time to watch how this all unfolds. We’ll keep you updated on television and through our app as we get the latest information.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We continue to watch two other tropical waves in the eastern and central Atlantic. The remnants of Emily now have a high chance to develop in the next couple of days. It will likely move into the north/central Atlantic and will not have any impact on the United States. The other tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic and has a 40 percent chance to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. Models hint that this system could slowly organize, but I don’t see any signs of it becoming a threat to the United States.

Have a great Thursday!

