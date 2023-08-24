Conflict resolution program “Common Ground” program sees huge spike in student participation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Close to 800 students, both boys and girls will participate in the Common Ground Program this year.

Wednesday was this year’s kick off party. Students from all over Birmingham met the coaches and counselors that will guide them this school year.

It began with students bussing in from across the city.

Once students from every Birmingham middle and high school arrived, they got to meet the men and women who have volunteered to teach them.

“As a part of their daily instructions inside the schools, these young people are receiving coaches that will help them with their character and their behavior alongside the academics so they can receive success,” said Department of Youth Services Director Galvin Billups.

Judge Andra Sparks has led the program since its infancy and is amazed to see just far it has come. While it has grown considerably, he stresses the goal remains the same.

“These are just kids who want a great tomorrow, all we are trying to do is facilitate them reaching that tomorrow and be the best version of themselves they can be,” said Judge Sparks.

Judge Sparks actually just presented to the committee of the whole last week. From January to April, kids who participated in the program not only behaved better but improved academically. Just a few stats include the facts that the number of fights decreased by eighty two percent. Suspensions are down by 86%. Absences are down by 75%.

“It is an amazing feeling to know you’re making an impact. If you reach one child, that is more than enough but think about the magnitude when you’re reaching 60-100 children at a time. It is amazing,” said Common Ground Coach Monique Johnson.

While dozens have volunteered to coach or mentor, program leaders stress more help is needed and no one is more appreciative than the students who have already gone through the classes.

“You’re not in trouble, it is nothing bad, it works. If you want it to work, if you want the help, it is right there. All you got to do is walk through the door,” said one student.

If you are interested in joining the program as a coach or mentor, Judge Sparks urges you to call the municipal court to learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.