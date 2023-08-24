LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15

Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15
Community Shred Day, sponsored by WBRC, to be held Sept. 15(WSAW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community Shred Day, hosted by Better Business Bureau serving Central and South Alabama, is an opportunity for the community to bring old documents to be shredded confidentially at no cost.

The event will be held Friday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th Street S to 16th Street S.

Crews will only be able to shred paper. There is a two box, two bag, 50-pound limit on what you can bring.

The event is sponsored by WBRC FOX6 News and several local businesses.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people they say...
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

New leaders at John Carroll Catholic High School.
John Carroll HS prepares to welcome football fans during heat wave
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat with a slight chance for storms this evening
Homewood PD vehicle pursuit of stolen car.
Homewood Police: Person in custody following stolen car chase, crash
Larry Douglas Oden, II was arrested August 4 after running from Bessemer Police who were...
Man dies from head injury more than 2 weeks after arrest by Bessemer Police