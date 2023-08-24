Children’s of Alabama ‘Pediatrics West’ coming to Hueytown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama, one of the nation’s leading hospitals, is opening a new pediatric office in Hueytown.

Pediatrics West Hueytown will have five board certified full-time pediatric physicians who will see children from newborn to 18 years of age.

Patients in the Hueytown area will have access to the best patient care in diagnostic testing technology, medication management and immunization administration, among other health services.

‘We are happy that Pediatrics West Hueytown will improve the quality of life for not only Hueytown but also the surrounding communities,’ stated Mayor Ware. In addition to providing care for children who are sick, have chronic illness or in need of emergency care, pediatric physicians are also essential in caring for the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of our children by working directly with families and caregivers.

Pediatrics West Hueytown will be located north of the Old Warrior River Road intersection at Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive.

Construction on the 7,500 square foot facility is expected to begin by the end of the year and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. The clinic will be open six days a week.

