Care Net opening up Selah’s Oasis, a home for expecting mothers, in Chilton Co.

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - New help in Chilton County for mothers who find themselves with an unexpected pregnancy or a crisis pregnancy.

Care Net will soon open up housing to provide support and stability for expecting mothers.

The organization says since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, they’ve had a 30% increase in mothers needing help.

That’s why they say they’re opening Selah’s Oasis in October.

Executive Director Ashley Liveoak said the nonprofit realized housing is a need for their clients, especially those suffering from homelessness or domestic violence.

“About two years ago, God laid it on my heart that this was a major need, not just for Chilton County, but central Alabama,” Liveoak said.

All of their services are free and confidential.

“They include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, all of those services are provided,” Liveoak said.

And they were able to find an 11-bedroom home to house eight expecting women and two aging-out foster girls.

“They must be 19 years or older to live here, it’s up to a two-year program and in that, we provide life skills and furthering education,” Liveoak said.

Equipping these women with the tools they need to live a self-sustainable life.

“At Care Net, we have been able to help about 400 women have appointments. If they take part in our services where we can help love on them and encourage them, then that is a success for us,” Liveoak said.

They hope to continue to provide these services and grow over the next few years.

The nonprofit is always looking for donations. They currently have an Amazon wish list and take donations by mail at: P.O. Box 1401, Clanton, AL, 35046.

You can find more information about their organization by clicking here.

