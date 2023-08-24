Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying three men they say are connected to a robbery.
Police say two victims were robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, August 17 in the 400 block of Gamma Street.
Authorities are asking for your help identifying the individuals in the photos below.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You could be paid cash for information that helps lead police to an arrest.
