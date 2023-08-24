LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Back to School with WBRC: Conversation with Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent

Back to School with WBRC: Conversation with Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent
By Sarah Verser
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side in West Alabama sharing our conversation with Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

Dr. Daria talked to WBRC about his goals for the district with the literacy act going into effect and what he says are the challenges his team is meeting head on. He also talked about academics, of course, but also, school security, staffing shortages, bus drivers and more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help identifying several people they say...
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying men connected to robbery
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

Latest News

Leeds Primary School expanding pre-k program
Alabama’s first-class Pre-K program expands in Jefferson County
Lincoln Elementary has twenty sets of twins, plus four teachers with twins
Lincoln Elementary has twenty sets of twins, plus four teachers with twins
Police presence at Homewood Middle School following pursuit of burglary suspect in the area
Police presence at Homewood Middle School following pursuit of burglary suspect in area
Impact of international students at UAB, other schools in Alabama
Rise in international students brings economic impact to Birmingham