AAATC: Sundried tomato pesto tortellini pasta salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 lb fresh cheese tortellini

1 cup fresh pesto

1/2 cup diced sun dried tomatoes

1/2 cup cream or mayo

2 Tbsp fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Cook fresh pasta for 3 minutes. Drain water and chill for 10 minutes. Mix pesto, sundried tomatoes and cream together. Toss pasta in the pesto sauce.

Enjoy!

