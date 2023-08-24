82-year-old man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Cropwell has died in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Shelby County.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Joseph M. Brennan. He was 82.

The crash happened August 23 around 11:25 p.m. on Alabama 25 about a mile south of Harpersville.

Authorities said Brennan died when the 2017 Volkswagen Passat he was driving hit a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Brennan was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

