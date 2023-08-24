LawCall
82-year-old man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Shelby Co.

Joseph M. Brennan has been identified as the victim.
Joseph M. Brennan has been identified as the victim.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Cropwell has died in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Shelby County.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Joseph M. Brennan. He was 82.

The crash happened August 23 around 11:25 p.m. on Alabama 25 about a mile south of Harpersville.

Authorities said Brennan died when the 2017 Volkswagen Passat he was driving hit a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Brennan was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

