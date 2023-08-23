LawCall
University of Alabama announces new addition to Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast crew

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced a new addition to their football broadcast Wednesday.

Jim Carabin, the Vice President and General Manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, announced Tyler Watts as the new color analyst on the CTSN radio broadcast. Watts, who played quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002, will join Eli Gold, who is broadcasting home games, and Chris Stewart, who is broadcasting away games, in the booth beginning this fall.

Watts will take over the duties of color analyst after former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson, who spent the previous five years as the color analyst, stepped away from the broadcast

Former Alabama outside linebacker Christian Miller will return to the broadcast team for the second consecutive season as the sideline reporter.

The new Alabama broadcast crew will begin their season when the Crimson Tide take on Middle Tennessee State University September 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

