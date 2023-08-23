School leaders push back football kick off times in an effort to find cooler temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat indexes will frequently remain in the triple digits through Saturday. Now many High school football coaches are delaying their games in an effort to protect their players.

Coaches at Briarwood Christian have decided to move their opening game with Clay-Chalkville back thirty minutes to 7:30. They say the extra 30 minutes helps significantly.

“7:30 as the sun starts setting it goes down behind the school and the difference in temperature is pretty remarkable,” said Briarwood Christian Head Coach Matthew Forester.

Coaches are also hesitant to move games further back because of AHSAA rules that would require them to postpone the game if not completed by a certain time.

“You got to worry about midnight and starting a quarter too late or anything like that. So you cant go too late because then you could be having to play it the next day so there is kind of a fine balance between the two,” said Forester.

Briarwood Christian is not the only school who will play later. Chelsea and Helena game will kick off at 7:30 on Thursday.

“I walked outside at about 7 o clock last night and then went back out at about 7:30 and there was a noticeable difference once that sun went down. I think it is important for our kids in a one hundred and ten heat index that we move it back thirty minutes. So I talked with Coach Busby at Helena and we were able to work that out,” said Chelsea Coach Todd Cassity.

Homewood also announced that their kick off has been moved to 8 pm. In a recent email to news outlets, the AHSAA announced their kick off specials will be moved back to 8 p.m. They also highlighted other efforts that can be made to make it safer for students to play when it is this hot.

“I don’t remember ever dealing with the heat this way in 25 years of coaching,” said Cassity.

Not every school’s start time is moved. Both sides have to agree to the change and multiple coaches WBRC spoke with said it wouldn’t be a shock to see more start times pushed back as we near Thursday and Friday.

