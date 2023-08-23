LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Midfield gunshot victim identified by Jefferson County Coroner

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One man died a day after bring shot in Midfield Monday night.

Aaron Lamar Maxwell, 21, of Midfield, was shot during a reported assault at around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Violet Street in Midfield, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Maxwell later died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The Midfield Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
Two men are caught on home surveillance footage stealing lawn equipment from the homeowner.
Birmingham small business says criminals repeatedly steal his equipment

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tyrell Spencer Act: Requiring more AEDs, CPR training for high school sports
Source: WBRC video
Mother turning grief into action after son's sudden death
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus