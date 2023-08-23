Midfield gunshot victim identified by Jefferson County Coroner

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One man died a day after bring shot in Midfield Monday night.

Aaron Lamar Maxwell, 21, of Midfield, was shot during a reported assault at around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Violet Street in Midfield, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Maxwell later died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The Midfield Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

