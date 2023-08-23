Libraries across Jefferson County continue to deal with network outage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been almost two weeks since Jefferson County libraries had full internet service. Executive Director Tobin Cataldo said about half the libraries reconnected, and they are optimistic that the remaining locations will be restored by the end of the week.

“Sometimes when things break, they really break, and a good recovery plan is worth its weight in gold,” added Cataldo.

Visitors say it’s an ongoing problem impacting the service they depend on for work and school. Leaders in Leeds say they pay the county for these services, and they want visitors to get their money’s worth.

“Our citizens love our library. Some don’t have internet in their homes, and they rely on the services the library provides,” says Eric Turner, Leeds City Councilor.

The Director said that overall, they are in a good state, but some elements are taking a little longer then they hoped for.

