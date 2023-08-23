Homeless encampments and other issues causing problems for visitors at George Ward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Sellers and Craig Brewton visit George Ward Park about five times monthly. They’ve cut grass picked up trash, and issues like homeless people living there are not the only problems they want the city to address.

“I’ve been out here before when the EMS was called because someone was, unfortunately, overdosing or heat stroke, and especially during this summer, it’s been extremely hot. It’s several factors,” says Sellers.

They’re concerned about the park’s safety and cleanliness, with people living in the woods and under pavilions leaving behind household items, clothes, and more.

“You can be walking around the park, and I have to watch out for my dogs getting into this. Some of the folks that are staying here will choose to defecate wherever is convenient for them. They’ll leave paper towels on top of it, and it’s obviously not sanitary,” adds Brewton. “I don’t want my dogs getting into that. It’s easy to smell from a distance.”

Earlier this week, Brewton said this man was washing his clothes in the creek, a heartbreaking sight and a reminder that something must be done because it’s unfair to visitors and the people living in the park.

“I can only imagine what it feels like for that to be the option you have to resort to,” said Brewton. “He shouldn’t need to wash his clothes in a creek, and I shouldn’t need to be fearful of my dogs or his safety when I come to the park.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham city officials who shared this statement:

