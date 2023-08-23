LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homeless encampments and other issues causing problems for visitors at George Ward

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Sellers and Craig Brewton visit George Ward Park about five times monthly. They’ve cut grass picked up trash, and issues like homeless people living there are not the only problems they want the city to address.

“I’ve been out here before when the EMS was called because someone was, unfortunately, overdosing or heat stroke, and especially during this summer, it’s been extremely hot. It’s several factors,” says Sellers.

They’re concerned about the park’s safety and cleanliness, with people living in the woods and under pavilions leaving behind household items, clothes, and more.

“You can be walking around the park, and I have to watch out for my dogs getting into this. Some of the folks that are staying here will choose to defecate wherever is convenient for them. They’ll leave paper towels on top of it, and it’s obviously not sanitary,” adds Brewton. “I don’t want my dogs getting into that. It’s easy to smell from a distance.”

Earlier this week, Brewton said this man was washing his clothes in the creek, a heartbreaking sight and a reminder that something must be done because it’s unfair to visitors and the people living in the park.

“I can only imagine what it feels like for that to be the option you have to resort to,” said Brewton. “He shouldn’t need to wash his clothes in a creek, and I shouldn’t need to be fearful of my dogs or his safety when I come to the park.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham city officials who shared this statement:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
UA students use federal grant to assess well water contamination
$25,000 EPA grant for UA to study well water contamination
Dangerous heat moving some high school football kickoff times
Dangerous heat moving some high school football kickoff times
Residents in Pelham are sharing concerns about increasing sales tax.
Pelham City Council approves one-cent sales tax increase