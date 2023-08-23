LawCall
‘He had so much life:’ Family of 10-year-old killed by car Sunday mourning

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a young boy who was struck and killed by a car Sunday is mourning his loss and remembering his life. They say his life was cut was too soon.

DeMario “MJ” Kirkland is described as hilarious, positive, and wise beyond his years. He was just 10 years old, turning 11 next month and his grandmother says he went through a lot in his short decade of life.

Tywanna Hamilton is MJ’s paternal grandmother. She said MJ lost his father, her son, about two years ago.

On Sunday, his own life was taken when a car hit him in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Hamilton tells me he was riding a bike to the gas station to get some food.

This tragedy happened after a dream summer. Hamilton calling it a highlight of her life, getting to share a lot of firsts with the young boy: his first airplane, his first cruise, and his first trip to Disney World and Universal.

Though he no longer is living on this earth, Hamilton says the memories and his spirit will live on.

“This was a beautiful soul,” said Hamilton. “He was a beautiful baby. He had so much life. He was so happy amidst the pain... He channeled through something different. While everybody was an emotional wreck, he would channel it through his humorous side. He was mature beyond his years.”

Hamilton wants speed bumps to be placed on Jefferson Avenue to avoid another young child from getting hurt or killed.

