LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fyre Festival 2 tickets are now on sale

The lead organizer of the failed Fyre Festival said tickets for the second festival are on sale.
The lead organizer of the failed Fyre Festival said tickets for the second festival are on sale.(Fyre Festival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man who founded the infamous Fyre Festival that went bust years ago said he’s determined to do it right this time.

Billy McFarland spent four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire and bank fraud.

He tried to organize a music festival in the Bahamas in 2017, and concert goers paid thousands of dollars for a chance to meet celebrities, eat great food, and vacation on the island.

But the plan fell apart.

Celebrities backed out because of the disorganization, and fans say they were cheated out of their money.

Billy McFarland, organizer of the failed Fyre Festival, said tickets for the second festival...
Billy McFarland, organizer of the failed Fyre Festival, said tickets for the second festival are on sale.(INSTAGRAM, PYRTBILLY, CNN, INSTAGRAM/pyrtbilly)

McFarland left prison last year.

Now, he is planning Fyre Festival 2.

The festival will be held in the Caribbean next year.

On Tuesday, McFarland posted an update on social media. He said the first batch of tickets is sold out and revenue from the sales will be held in escrow until a final date is announced this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
Two men are caught on home surveillance footage stealing lawn equipment from the homeowner.
Birmingham small business says criminals repeatedly steal his equipment

Latest News

Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job.
School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job
A baby dolphin is believed to be dead after a man picked it up for an Instagram photo. (SOURCE:...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ producers
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit