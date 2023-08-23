First day at UA brings freshman jitters and scorching heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first day of classes at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa; day one for tens of thousands of students walking to and from classes in the oppressive heat. There is also the potential for first day jitters for freshmen.

Day one at UA and the oppressive heat and first day jitters greeted many freshman like Taylor Yarbrough.

“It’s exciting but nerve-wracking because I don’t know where anything is. Like today I learned I need to check my email more often because my first class was cancelled,” said Yarbrough.

Liquid gold at the University of Alabama; bottles of water are being trucked in and handed out in random fashion all over campus, something Alabama junior Quiana Morris looks forward to getting her hands on at some point. Dealing with the heat has been Morris’ toughest assignment so far, but she is handling it with a touch of humor.

“Dealing with the heat has been tedious. I bought a fan yesterday to keep in my bed. Today has proven to me I need it on me at all times because I am sweating my falsies off,” said Morris of Savannah, Georgia.

Morris is not alone.

“The heat is definitely different than Massachusetts,” said freshman Anna Fringuelli.

The heat aside UA is sizzling in another way, the area of enrollment. University leaders say it’s too early to say what the overall enrollment will be, but they do know they have broken the freshman record of more than 8,000.

“It’s always great to have our students come back. We’re well over 8,000 new freshmen and other transfer students. It brings new energy for students looking forward to getting acclimated and finding their new home away from home,” said Dr. Steven Hood, the Vice President of Student Life.

“Just know that’s normal to feel confused or uncertain about what’s next but that’s okay. Seek our support services,” Dr. Hood said.

The fall semester is well underway at UA; first day confusion in the midst of an outdoor sweat bath.

Dr. Hood says the university won’t have the overall enrollment until the census count is done in mid-September.

