First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels today through Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared today through Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat levels.

You’ll want to avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during this time period as hot temperatures can result in heat-related illnesses. Please stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Jefferson, Chilton, Shelby, and Coosa counties. Areas under the excessive heat warnings could see highs between 98° and 102°F with a heat index up to 112°F. The warning expires this evening at 9 p.m. CDT. Areas under the warning will then go under a heat advisory tomorrow with a heat index up to 109°F.

A Heat Advisory includes Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, Talladega, Clay, Calhoun, Cleburne, and Cherokee counties. High temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s with a heat index up to 109°F. The heat advisory is set to expire at 9 p.m. Another heat advisory has been issued for most of central Alabama tomorrow. It excludes far east Alabama as dew points lower thanks to drier air moving in from Georgia.

We are starting this Wednesday morning off in the mid to upper 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a dry sweep on radar. We are likely to start the day with plenty of sunshine. A ridge of high pressure is responsible for the unusually hot and dry conditions for parts of the central and southeastern United States. It will continue to build and allow our temperatures to trend a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 90s. We could see highs near 100° to 102°F in parts of west Alabama today. It will definitely end up as one of the hottest days of 2023. Winds today will end up light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, it will remain very warm at 7 p.m. with temperatures only cooling down into the lower 90s. It’ll be a hot start to classes for the University of Alabama. Make sure you grab a hat and sunglasses. It wouldn’t hurt to keep a bottle of water with you too as you commute from class to class.

Dangerous Heat Levels Continue Thursday through Saturday: The First Alert Weather Day will extend into Thursday and continue into Saturday evening. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day with highs approaching 100°F with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances during this time period appear unlikely. We could see a stray shower or storm Friday and Saturday, but the rain chance is only at 10 percent. We want to make sure everyone can identify the symptoms of heat exhaustion, especially kids who are participating in football/marching band activities this week. Temperatures will only cool into the lower 90s by 7 p.m. Humidity won’t be extremely high during this time period, but it’ll be enough in the mornings and evenings to make it feel several degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Drier air will likely filter into Alabama over the weekend, so the heat index won’t be a major issue Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, dry air heats up quickly so air temperatures will likely approach the triple digits. Remember that if you stop sweating, feel nauseated, feel fatigued, or have a headache that you should stop what you are doing and go inside. Stay hydrated in advance before you do anything physical outdoors. If you are showing signs of heat stroke, you’ll need to rush to the hospital.

Heat Continues Early Next Week: It looks like the hot weather will begin to back off early next week, but it’ll remain very hot with temperatures above average Sunday into Monday. Sunday is looking hot once again with highs in the upper 90s. By Monday, a weak cold front will begin to push into central Alabama. It will hopefully increase our rain chances a little to 30 percent. With more clouds and slightly higher chances for rain, temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid-to-upper 90s Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see highs closer to average with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will likely become isolated after Tuesday.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Franklin that is impacting parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Puerto Rico today.

The latest advisory as of 4 a.m. indicates that winds have increased from 45 mph to 50 mph as it pushes to the north at 10 mph. Franklin could produce life-threatening flooding in parts of Hispaniola today. Most of the flooding is due to the higher elevation in this area. Franklin will likely push north of Hispaniola tonight and push just east of the Bahamas tomorrow. The forecast has Franklin strengthening into a hurricane over the weekend as it spins over the open waters of the Atlantic. Areas along the east coast of the United States and Bermuda will need to monitor Franklin over the weekend and into early next week. Signs hint that Franklin will remain away from the east coast as a trough picks it up.

The rest of the Atlantic is starting to quiet down, but it remains fairly active. Harold is weakening and dissipating over Mexico and Texas. Gert is no longer a tropical depression or storm.

We are watching two tropical waves in the Eastern and Central Atlantic. The remnants of Emily are becoming better organized and the odds of development have increased to 60 percent (medium chance) over the next seven days. The other tropical wave has a 40 percent (medium) chance to develop over the next seven days. Both systems will likely remain in the Atlantic and shouldn’t impact the United States. Hurricane season ramps up in September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

