Federal Reserve Board fines Regions Bank $2.95 million for flood insurance regulatory violations

Federal Reserve board fines Regions Bank $2.95 million
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Reserve Board issued an enforcement action and fined Regions Bank, one of Birmingham’s largest companies, approximately $2.95 million for unsafe and unsound practices in its flood insurance compliance program and for flood insurance regulatory violations.

The government says Regions Bank failed to monitor a group of home equity loans to make sure they complied with the National Flood Insurance Act.

The bank says it addressed the monitoring failure and enhanced its flood compliance program by 2017.

According to court documents, Regions Bank is paying the fine to bring the matter to a close without admitting or denying the violation.

A Regions Bank spokesperson also says there was no impact to customers.

