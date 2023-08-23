The city of Talladega welcomes a new mayor

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega has a new mayor following Tuesday night’s election.

The current mayor, Tim Ragland, chose not to run for re-election so that he could take more time for his family.

The running for mayor was between Vann Caldwell, Jerry G. Cooper, Aston Hall, and Michael R. Martin. Hall beat out his competitors to win the election for mayor.

For the full results for the city of Talladega election, click here.

