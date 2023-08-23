Barber explains how he uses chess to mentor kids in Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a barber shop owner in Birmingham, who’s not only known for his craft, but his creative life interpretations from the game of chess. To better understand, you just have to pay a visit to his business to let him get a few things off his “chess”.

As a youngster at West End High School, Lawrence Carpenter experienced a moment that would change the trajectory of his life.

“I was in the auditorium at West End and a guy came in to speak,” says Carpenter, the owner of U R Next barbershop. “That particular day, something told me not to sit with my friends, but listen to the speaker. He talked about committing to goals”

That message resonated with Carpenter, who then shared a vision with his family.

“I told my parents I wanted to own a barber shop. I was 15. I got it at 23 years old,” Carpenter said.

But if you visit his barber shop off Pearson Avenue in Birmingham, you’ll quickly notice, it’s not like your normal barber shop. This one has what he calls a “chess gym.” It’s a huge chess board across the floor, surrounded by other stand-alone chess boards and 4-person chess table games. Carpenter became hooked on the game, but soon found a bigger purpose in the game itself.

“Chess is like a metaphor for life in making decisions...they’re really the rules of life, of navigating life’s puzzle,” he says.

Some examples?

“The king is our goal, the queen is our talent. Everything has to have a start, learn to get better, that’s a pawn,” he said. “I’m the pawn that made it out of the neighborhood.”

And now that he’s made it out, Lawrence invests a lot of his time trying to help youth in Birmingham find their goals and passions.

He serves as a mentor by heading up chess club teams at Birmingham City Schools. But again, the lessons go beyond the strategies, with each chess piece serving as a life-learning tool.

For example, the bishop, that can only move diagonally.

“Stay in my lane and know, I’m a professional sports player in chess. I don’t have to be a pro in basketball or football,” he shared.

Then there’s the knight that has defined, three-space move coordinates.

“That’s our emotions,” he says. “In life, it we can control them on the board or in life, we can get where we need to get. The rook is like you’re steadfast. I’m not going to let anything deter me.”

Carpenter says he’s already seen this approach have success in redirecting kids to recreate their thoughts to think for themselves. Because ultimately, he wants to see more kings and queens, instead of pawns of peer pressure.

“Gotta have a goal because if you’re not living your dream, someone is dreaming for you.”

He designed his chess gym to offer a stress-free environment. And says he’s working on an app that will allow players to face each other at their respective skill levels.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.