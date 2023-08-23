3 dogs die from heat-related illness after being found in locked car at B’ham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Birmingham Police responded to a call from a citizen who found two adult dogs and a puppy locked in a car at a gas station off of Bush Boulevard.

Birmingham Police called the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help with the rescue efforts for the three dogs.

BPD was able to break the window to let the dogs out. One of the adult dogs had already died. The other adult dog and puppy were then treated for heat illness. They later succumbed to the illness.

CEO of GBHS, Allison Black Cornelius, said a heat stroke is a painful way for a dog to die.

“You leave a dog in the car, their body temperature raises to that level, their blood starts to clot, and they start to cramp. It is an incredibly excruciating and horrible way to die,” said Black Cornelius.

In a case like this, Black Cornelius said it was critical that BPD broke the car window when they did.

“There are jurisdictions in our state that will wait for a temperature check. To do temperature checks as an animal control officer, you have to be trained. You have a special tool that you put against the window and there actually are people that will want us to come there first. It may take us 10 minutes or 40 minutes to get there, but this is life or death.”

As temperatures rise into the triple digits this week, Black Cornelius is reminding you to keep your dogs at home to keep them safe.

“You think you’re popping into the gas station, or popping into the store and it’s no big deal, but it’s no different from a child. It’s not safe.”

BPD and GBHS are looking for whoever locked the dogs in the car. There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information. You can call Crime Stoppers or GBHS.

