2 Michigan residents die in I-65 wreck in Montgomery County

First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that is causing delays along Interstate 65.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is confirming the deaths of two people following a crash on Interstate 65 Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near the 162 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Montgomery city limits, in Montgomery County.

ALEA identified the victims as driver Ester I. Boutwell, 61, of Manistee, Mich., and passenger Kimberly Barrentine, 31, of Hessel Mich.

Investigators said Boutwell was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado when it left the roadway and overturned. Both victims died on the scene, according to ALEA, which said neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

