LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 fall-inspired beverages to try at Starbucks this season

Starbucks fall menu lineup
Starbucks fall menu lineup(Starbucks)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is just around the corner, 30 days from today to be exact, and we are rejoicing for all the tasty fall flavored treats and beverages. Pumpkin spice everything is the epitome of cooler fall weather, but we can’t sleep on the comforting flavor of apple.

Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso(JULIA STOTZ | Starbucks)
Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte(JULIA STOTZ | Starbucks)

Starbucks announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), but the new stars of the show are two additional beverages that will be joining the menu. Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte will be available at Starbucks locations nationwide starting August 24.

The new iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk. The new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte pairs a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte(JULIA STOTZ | Starbucks)
Starbucks fall beverages
Starbucks fall beverages(Starbucks)

The OG fall beverage, Pumpkin Spice Latte, will of course be returning to the fall menu. Other fall fan favorites including Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato will be available as well.

Starbucks Baked Apple Croissant
Starbucks Baked Apple Croissant(Starbucks)

But wait…there’s more. You might as well add a warm bakery item to your Starbies order…because why not? We recommend trying the new Baked Apple Croissant. The company says this crisp delicious snack is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling, topped with sugar, and baked to a golden finish. Chefs kiss.

Happy fall, y’all!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
Two men are caught on home surveillance footage stealing lawn equipment from the homeowner.
Birmingham small business says criminals repeatedly steal his equipment

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Newk’s Eatery - Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich
Vecchia Pizza: Cacio E Pepe Pasta
Vecchia Pizzeria – Cacio E Pepe Pasta
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Vecchia Pizza: Cacio E Pepe Pasta
Vecchia Pizza: Cacio E Pepe Pasta