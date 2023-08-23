LawCall
2 arrested in Winston County drug bust

Drug bust in Winston Co. on County Road 3026.
Drug bust in Winston Co. on County Road 3026.(Source: Winston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotics at a residence on County Road 3026 on Aug. 22.

Authorities say methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Martha Raye Payne was arrested for three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in fentanyl, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with the intent to distribute, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Authorities say Randel Lee Burnett was also arrested. Burnett was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

