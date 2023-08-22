LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Why a roundabout now exists on Grants Mill Round

How is Grants Mill Road roundabout working so far?
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It has now been almost a week since the Grants Mill Road roundabout opened to the public, and the County Commission Director of Public Information, Helen Hays, says that things have gone well so far out on Grants Mill Road.

Obviously this is very different than the typical intersection most are used to in Alabama, but Hays says that is a big reason why this design was chosen.

The belief is that the new road will benefit Alabamians in a number of ways, chief among them, making traveling safer.

She says the roundabout creates less violent crash impact angles and helps keep people safer while out on the roads.

Secondly, it is designed to improve traffic flow and limit time spent idling.

A fact that will lead to a softer impact on the environment.

“Emissions are always a problem when cars are sitting and idling and sitting still in traffic at a traffic light. So the roundabout by its very nature will help keep cars moving, you are going to reduce those emissions. So it is very helpful to our environment.”

WBRC also reached out to Irondale Police to see what they have seen at the roundabout so far. One department clerk said she has only heard good things but that officers were monitoring the road again on Monday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Alabaster shooting investigation
1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Some Shelby Co. school buses now have cameras on board
Additional cameras in all new Shelby County school buses
Some Shelby Co. school buses now have cameras on board
Some Shelby Co. school buses now have cameras on board
New helpline for renters, landlords who use Section 8
New helpline for renters, landlords who use Section 8
Oak Mountain State Park campground renovations
Oak Mountain State Park campground renovations underway