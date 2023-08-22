Why a roundabout now exists on Grants Mill Round

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It has now been almost a week since the Grants Mill Road roundabout opened to the public, and the County Commission Director of Public Information, Helen Hays, says that things have gone well so far out on Grants Mill Road.

Obviously this is very different than the typical intersection most are used to in Alabama, but Hays says that is a big reason why this design was chosen.

The belief is that the new road will benefit Alabamians in a number of ways, chief among them, making traveling safer.

She says the roundabout creates less violent crash impact angles and helps keep people safer while out on the roads.

Secondly, it is designed to improve traffic flow and limit time spent idling.

A fact that will lead to a softer impact on the environment.

“Emissions are always a problem when cars are sitting and idling and sitting still in traffic at a traffic light. So the roundabout by its very nature will help keep cars moving, you are going to reduce those emissions. So it is very helpful to our environment.”

WBRC also reached out to Irondale Police to see what they have seen at the roundabout so far. One department clerk said she has only heard good things but that officers were monitoring the road again on Monday.

