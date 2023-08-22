LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WBRC Sideline: Week 0 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 0 of high school football starts this Friday, August 25.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline.

  • Minor vs. Huffman
  • Sylacauga vs. Wenonah
  • Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook
  • Homewood vs. John Carroll
  • Spain Park vs. Calera
  • Cleveland vs. Oneonta
  • Ramsay vs. Hueytown (Game of the Week)
  • Demopolis vs. American Christian
  • Tuscaloosa Co. vs. Central Tuscaloosa
  • Oxford vs. McAdory
  • Woodlawn vs. Bessemer City
  • Pell City vs. Moody
  • Mortimer Jordan vs. Leeds
  • Walter Wellborn vs. Anniston
  • Donoho vs. Weaver
  • Pelham vs. Jackson-Olin
  • Fairfield vs. Parker
  • Thompson vs. Opelika
  • Auburn vs. Hoover
  • Central Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

One of the Patriots winningest female players is set to begin her collegiate career.
Homewood soccer star takes skill to next level
Teams from across the state talk about the upcoming season
Alabama High School Football Media Days underway at Thompson HS
CALERA HIGH SCHOOL
Calera High School looking for new football coach just weeks before fall camp
Tuscaloosa County HS football coach beats the heat with smart planning