WBRC Sideline: Week 0 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 0 of high school football starts this Friday, August 25.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline.

Minor vs. Huffman

Sylacauga vs. Wenonah

Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook

Homewood vs. John Carroll

Spain Park vs. Calera

Cleveland vs. Oneonta

Ramsay vs. Hueytown (Game of the Week)

Demopolis vs. American Christian

Tuscaloosa Co. vs. Central Tuscaloosa

Oxford vs. McAdory

Woodlawn vs. Bessemer City

Pell City vs. Moody

Mortimer Jordan vs. Leeds

Walter Wellborn vs. Anniston

Donoho vs. Weaver

Pelham vs. Jackson-Olin

Fairfield vs. Parker

Thompson vs. Opelika

Auburn vs. Hoover

Central Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville

