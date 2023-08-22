WBRC Sideline: Week 0 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 0 of high school football starts this Friday, August 25.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline.
- Minor vs. Huffman
- Sylacauga vs. Wenonah
- Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook
- Homewood vs. John Carroll
- Spain Park vs. Calera
- Cleveland vs. Oneonta
- Ramsay vs. Hueytown (Game of the Week)
- Demopolis vs. American Christian
- Tuscaloosa Co. vs. Central Tuscaloosa
- Oxford vs. McAdory
- Woodlawn vs. Bessemer City
- Pell City vs. Moody
- Mortimer Jordan vs. Leeds
- Walter Wellborn vs. Anniston
- Donoho vs. Weaver
- Pelham vs. Jackson-Olin
- Fairfield vs. Parker
- Thompson vs. Opelika
- Auburn vs. Hoover
- Central Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville
