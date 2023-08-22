LawCall
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Alabama A&M put out an alert stating there is no active threat as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Alabama A&M University that put the campus on lockdown on Tuesday.

A Huntsville Police spokeswoman said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two people.

The two people shot each other, the spokeswoman said, adding there was never an active shooter threat on A&M’s campus.

One of the people involved, according to HPD, drove to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. Police took the second person involved into custody on A&M’s campus. The police spokeswoman said the second person also has minor injuries.

Earlier, Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Jay Gates reported a third person was injured.

Students on campus tell WAFF 48 that the argument was over cafeteria food.

Police and university leaders lifted the campus lockdown at 6:40 p.m., roughly an hour after the shooting was reported. Huntsville Police will take over the investigation.

WAFF 48 News obtained the original message university officials sent to students:

Below is the statement A&M issued lifting the lockdown:

10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham

