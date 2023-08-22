Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
Caleb Farley was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Tennessee Titans expressed their shock after a home owned by teammate Caleb Farley exploded overnight in Mooresville, killing one person and injuring another.
Farley was not at the home at the time of the explosion, emergency officials said.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel began a Tuesday news conference saying the team is doing everything they can to support Farley and his family.
“We’re going to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and lean on them,” Vrabel said.
Iredell County Emergency Management identified the victim as Robert Farley, 61. The other person was seen exiting the house when first responders arrived. That person was taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
A Caleb Farley trading card was found across the street from the explosion.
He is a native of Maiden who set numerous school and state records as a quarterback before playing at Virginia Tech.
