LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Sylacauga store clerk accidentally shoots, kills himself

A Sylacauga firefighter found the body of Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter when he...
A Sylacauga firefighter found the body of Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter when he stopped by the Hop In Convenience Store on North Broadway Avenue and 10th Street.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A store clerk in Sylacauga accidentally shot and killed himself Monday afternoon, according to police.

A Sylacauga firefighter stopped by the Hop In Convenience Store on North Broadway Avenue and 10th Street. When he got inside, he found the body of 21-year-old Pankaj Pankaj of India behind the counter. Police found a hand gun lying on the floor next to Pankaj.

123movies-i.net

During the investigation, the store video was reviewed and it was quickly determined that Pankaj had accidentally shot himself in the head while looking at the firearm that was property of the store owner and kept behind the counter for self-protection. Pankaj’s death was ruled an accident by the Coroner after he too reviewed the video.

Pankaj was taken from the scene by Community Funeral Home to await the arrival of his family where they will determine where his remains will be transported to for burial.

Sylacauga Police Department would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pankaj Pankaj,” said Chief Kelley Johnson

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or SPD at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867). Your information could get you a reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County

Latest News

Tips to Connect as a Family During Busy Fall Season
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted
U.S. Space Command
AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision
Heat Advisory
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday; Tropical Storm Harold expected to make landfall in south Texas