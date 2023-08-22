Person injured after interstate shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on the interstate.

The shooting took place on I-59 North, near the airport exit. According to officials, the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

