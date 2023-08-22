LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Person injured after interstate shooting in Birmingham

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on the interstate.

The shooting took place on I-59 North, near the airport exit. According to officials, the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Alabaster shooting investigation
1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Two men are caught on home surveillance footage stealing lawn equipment from the homeowner.
Birmingham small business says criminals repeatedly steal his equipment
New helpline for renters, landlords who use Section 8
Birmingham’s Housing Authority launches call center to address high demand
Police were called to 24th Street N. and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N.
Birmingham Police investigate shooting near CityWalk
Some Shelby Co. school buses now have cameras on board
Additional cameras in all new Shelby County school buses