Pelham City Council approves one-cent sales tax increase

Residents in Pelham are sharing concerns about increasing sales tax.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A one-cent sales tax increase has been approved in Pelham, an increase from nine percent to ten percent.

The increase passed in a three-two vote, during Monday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

The city says the funds will be used to pay for roadwork, the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena as well as traffic signal updates.

Several council members say they plan to revisit the tax rate every year to see if the increase is still necessary based on city revenue.

Pelham considering one cent sales tax increase

The last time the city raised its sales tax was in 2013. That increase was used to provide funding for Pelham City Schools.

