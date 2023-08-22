Oak Mountain State Park campground renovations underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major renovations are underway right now to the campgrounds at Oak Mountain State Park. The park is renovating over 150 camp sites.

The campground at Oak Mountain State Park was built back in the early 70′s, and park leaders say for the last 50 years there haven’t been any major improvements because they haven’t had the money.

However, that changes in May 2022 as Alabamians voted for a bond issue giving $80 million for state parks. Oak Mountain is now receiving a portion of that money and is using it to make improvements to several areas of the park.

Visitors will see new bathrooms, a check-in station, electrical and plumbing upgrades, a new playground for kids and a dog park at the campgrounds.

David Johnson, the Assistant Superintendent at Oak Mountain, said, “All of that is just going to add to the experience. Our parks are your parks, and we are just blessed to be here and take care of them for you and future generations. It’s time for some love for our campground.”

Park leaders said the renovations will take about 9 to 10 months, and they hope the campground will reopen next summer. As renovations continue, the park will still have 12 campsites open.

