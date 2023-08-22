LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The next step in the Red Rock Trail System to connect Birmingham, Homewood, Fairfield, and Irondale

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Freshwater Land and Trust announced the Red Rock Action Plan, the next phase in the Red Rock Trail System.

A 36-mile loop will connect Birmingham, Homewood, Fairfield, and Irondale.

“Connecting Railroad Park, Ruffner Mountain, and Red Mountain Park,” said the executive director of Freshwater Land and Trust, Russia Smith.

19 miles of the planned 36 have either already broken ground or are complete. The project is estimated to take 15 years to complete with a price tag of $40 million.

The Red Rock Trail System was announced in 2012. The goal is to provide every resident in Jefferson County with a greenspace or trail access within one mile of their home. So far, 129 miles have been completed.

Between health, transportation, and economic benefits, the loop is expected to bring in $25 million annually.

“Getting residents out, running, walking biking and allowing them to connect to the city, this changes lives,” said Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Residents in Pelham are sharing concerns about increasing sales tax.
Pelham City Council approves one-cent sales tax increase
The 19-year-old joins Tiger Woods as only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior and U.S....
Alabama’s Nick Dunlap talks win at U.S. Amateur Championship
Michelle Lee Ratliff
Pelham woman convicted of sexual torture by force
Source: WBRC video
Community service programs adjust with heat for elderly