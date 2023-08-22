The next step in the Red Rock Trail System to connect Birmingham, Homewood, Fairfield, and Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Freshwater Land and Trust announced the Red Rock Action Plan, the next phase in the Red Rock Trail System.

A 36-mile loop will connect Birmingham, Homewood, Fairfield, and Irondale.

“Connecting Railroad Park, Ruffner Mountain, and Red Mountain Park,” said the executive director of Freshwater Land and Trust, Russia Smith.

19 miles of the planned 36 have either already broken ground or are complete. The project is estimated to take 15 years to complete with a price tag of $40 million.

The Red Rock Trail System was announced in 2012. The goal is to provide every resident in Jefferson County with a greenspace or trail access within one mile of their home. So far, 129 miles have been completed.

Between health, transportation, and economic benefits, the loop is expected to bring in $25 million annually.

“Getting residents out, running, walking biking and allowing them to connect to the city, this changes lives,” said Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin.

