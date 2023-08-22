LawCall
New development expected to bring more business to Five Points West

This mockup shows what the new Five Points West retail building is expected to look like.
(Guster Development)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6,000 square foot retail development is coming to the Five Points West neighborhood. It’s located at the former Regions Bank property on the corner of Bessemer Road.

Attorney and Real Estate Developer Eric Guster of Guster Development is leading the project. He says he wanted the building to look like it could fit in any neighborhood, and he hopes it could bring even more business to the area.

Guster says they purchased the property from the City of Birmingham for around 100,000 dollars back in 2020. The Birmingham Business Journal reported the total investment into the new retail center -- surpassing 2 million dollars.

He adds that there will be four tenants; one is his very own law firm and two will be medical entities. The goal is to bring in more high quality medical care to those who are older and living near Five Points West.

“One of the things that we see statistically is a gap in medical coverage and medical aid for African Americans and it was very important to me to bring that to this area,” said Guster.

He says they have one more space available in the development that’s about 1500 square feet. He says while they don’t have a specific kind of business they’re looking to include, he does want it to be high quality.

Doors are expected to open early next year.

