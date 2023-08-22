LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Otis Wilbur Craig, Jr., 64, was last seen in July in the 900 block of 8th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police looking for missing 64-year-old man
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan