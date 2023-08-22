LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

High school football players in Huntsville treated for heat-related symptoms during practice

Football generic
Football generic(Action News 5)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football players are dealing with an extra layer of extreme heat on the gridiron preparing for Week Zero.

Officials from HEMSI confirm ambulance crews rushed to Columbia High School in Huntsville on Monday afternoon after receiving a call that four football players suffered heat exhaustion.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says two players were taken to the hospital as a precaution and two others were able to cool off and hydrate enough to go home with their parents.

This week is a 48 First Alert weather alert until Saturday due to the extreme conditions with temperatures nearing the upper 90s and a heat index nearing 100 throughout the week.

With temperatures continuing to climb, experts encourage people to start drinking water before the day starts, rather than when the individual becomes thirsty.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Nick Dunlap wins US Amateur
WBRC Sideline Team
WBRC Sideline: Week 0 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Source: WBRC video
Meet the Pell City Football Coach Rush Propst
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted