Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

