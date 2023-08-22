First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday; Tropical Storm Harold expected to make landfall in south Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday!

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

We have another heat advisory in effect today that will continue through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. All of central Alabama is under the heat advisory where temperatures could climb into the upper 90s with a heat index around 105° to 109°F. We recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. If you have to work in this heat, please take several breaks and stay hydrated as heat exhaustion can occur in this heatwave.

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar continues to show a mostly clear sky with dry conditions. A strong area of high pressure continues to build across the eastern half of the country keeping us dry and very hot. Nearly 90 million people in the United States are under some kind of heat alert today.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting some high-level clouds to roll into our area this afternoon giving us a partly cloudy sky. We will remain dry with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Winds will likely come from the north today at 5 to 10 mph. We are not expecting to tie or break any record high temperatures today, but we will end up 7 to 10 degrees above average. If you have any evening plans, it will remain very warm at 7 p.m. with temperatures cooling into the lower 90s and upper 80s. It’ll be a warm and muggy night if you plan on attending the 50 Cent concert in Tuscaloosa this evening.

First Alert Weather Days Wednesday through Saturday: We have declared Wednesday (8/23/23) through Saturday (8/26/23) as First Alert Weather Days. We could see high temperatures approach 100°F with some spots climbing between 100° to 103°F. This long duration of heat will stay with us through the weekend. It’ll be hard to cool off at night as temperatures only drop into the upper 70s.

Highs vs Record High Temperatures (WBRC)

The heatwave can put stress on your body, especially for those who don’t have proper air conditioning. We want people to stay hydrated and to avoid the heat as best as they can. We have high school football games scheduled this week, and we hope everyone is taking the right procedures to keep student athletes hydrated as they play in this heatwave Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are only expected to cool into the upper 80s by 8 p.m. CDT.

We will likely remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the range of 98° to 103°F. Overnight lows are forecast to drop between 74° and 79°F. There’s a chance we could end up close to tying record high temperatures this week. The best chances for this to occur will likely happen Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances remain very limited with an isolated shower possible south of Interstate 20 Thursday through Saturday. If you have to work outside, try to do so before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Weekend Forecast: Long-range models hint that the heatwave will likely continue going into the weekend. Saturday could end up as our hottest day with several locations climbing into the triple digits. The good news about this heat wave is that humidity levels won’t be as high as they were a few weeks ago. It means that it probably won’t feel like it is 115°F outside. Regardless, it’ll still be very hot.

Long Stretch of Hot Temperatures (WBRC)

We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance a weak cold front could slowly approach our area Sunday into Monday giving us a chance for a few storms and dropping our temperatures. Sunday will end up a little cooler, but I still think we’ll see highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures may not trend cooler until early next week where highs could drop into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very busy as we continue to track newly formed Harold, Franklin, Gert, the remnants of Emily, and another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Harold (WBRC)

Tropical Depression Nine was upgraded to Tropical Storm Harold in the western Gulf of Mexico overnight. It will likely make landfall this morning south of Corpus Christi and north of Brownsville, Texas as a 50 mph tropical storm. It will then rapidly move to the west and dissipate in northern Mexico. It will likely produce some much-needed rainfall for south Texas today. It will not have any impact on our forecast or the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Franklin (WBRC)

Tropical Storm Franklin has been struggling to sustain itself yesterday evening, but new storms have developed near the center of the storm indicating it isn’t going away. Winds remain at 50 mph, and it is forecast to impact Hispaniola tonight as a strong tropical storm. It will likely produce heavy rain and flooding for parts of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and even in parts of Puerto Rico. The storm will then lift to the north-northeast and possibly strengthen into a hurricane by this weekend over the open waters of the Atlantic. This system may stall, so the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda will need to continue to watch Franklin going into next week. We are hoping that a trough will pick this system up and keep it away from the east coast of the United States. It is very unlikely for Franklin to move into the Gulf of Mexico or impact us locally.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

Tropical Depression Gert will likely dissipate soon and will not be an issue for us. The low pressure associated with Emily has a 20 percent (low) chance to develop back into a tropical depression over the next seven days. We continue to watch a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that now has a 60 percent chance to develop over the next seven days. Long-range models also hint that we’ll need to watch the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico late next week for potential tropical development.

It is very normal to see increasing activity around this time of the year. Hurricane season peaks in September and comes to an end on November 30. The names next on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Idalia, Jose, and Katia.

Have a great Tuesday!

