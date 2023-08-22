Cooling stations to open in Anniston, Gadsden ahead of triple-digit temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather team has declared First Alert Weather Days starting Wednesday through Saturday for excessive heat that is expected to impact Central Alabama. Following this announcement, the cities of Anniston and Gadsden are offering the community a place to shelter from the hot temperatures and high humidity expected later this week.

Below is a list of cooling stations in the Anniston area:

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County

1431 Gurnee Ave, Anniston, AL 36201

Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

256-237-1472

The Right Place

105 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201

Open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday due to Interfaith closing that day.

256-238-6231

United Way Cooling Station at The Bridge

1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201

Open August 25 through August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

256-848-7755

Below is a list of cooling stations in the Gadsden area:

Salvation Army

1101 1st Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901

Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday.

Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.

Gadsden Public Library

All three locations

Main Library

254 S. College St., Gadsden, AL 35901

Open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alabama City branch

2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904

Open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gadsden branch

809 E. Broad St., Gadsden, AL 35903

Open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freedom Center

1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35901

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

