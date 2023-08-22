Cooling stations to open in Anniston, Gadsden ahead of triple-digit temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather team has declared First Alert Weather Days starting Wednesday through Saturday for excessive heat that is expected to impact Central Alabama. Following this announcement, the cities of Anniston and Gadsden are offering the community a place to shelter from the hot temperatures and high humidity expected later this week.
Below is a list of cooling stations in the Anniston area:
Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County
1431 Gurnee Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
256-237-1472
The Right Place
105 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201
Open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday due to Interfaith closing that day.
256-238-6231
United Way Cooling Station at The Bridge
1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201
Open August 25 through August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
256-848-7755
Below is a list of cooling stations in the Gadsden area:
Salvation Army
1101 1st Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901
Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday.
Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.
Gadsden Public Library
All three locations
Main Library
254 S. College St., Gadsden, AL 35901
Open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Alabama City branch
2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904
Open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Gadsden branch
809 E. Broad St., Gadsden, AL 35903
Open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Freedom Center
1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35901
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.