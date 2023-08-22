Community service programs adjust with heat for elderly

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -These 100- degree days are affecting just about everyone, from those who work outside to the elderly. West Alabama community service programs have seen an uptick in services ranging from Meals on Wheels to assisting with utility bills.

The heat is the driving force behind it all. The Central High School marquee clocks in at 103- degrees, forcing community service agencies to make changes and assist even more with power bills.

For example, the Community Service Programs of West Alabama agency has around 200 volunteers and 90 participants who receive Meals on Wheels. The agency says it has added snacks to the entrees, more nutrients to help the elderly population deal with the heat. Stacey Taggart Cotton, the Director of Supportive Services for Community Service Programs of West Alabama, says they’ve also seen more and more people make appointments requesting assistance with their utilities.

“So there is a general allotment a person can get that covers the bill. A person can have a zero balance but we have covered bills up to $1,000 to $2,000. The state has provided excellent funds so we’re able to help,” said Stacey Taggart Cotton.

To illustrate just how much the heat has played a role, Stacey Taggart Cotton says they recently did an outreach involving a number of community service-based programs and served around 4,000 households in 10 counties with their power bills just in the month of August.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.