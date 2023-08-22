Birmingham’s Housing Authority launches call center to address high demand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District initiated their Housing Choice Voucher, also known as Section 8 Call Center, to address long waits and delays to alleviate the high demand of current and future program participants and landlords.

HABD currently serves 6,000 households and over 1,000 private landlords, and as they continue to grow, funding and adequate employees are issues causing longer wait times. This partnership with Gilson Housing Partners—a national provider, will streamline services to meet the demand for affordable housing and any challenges tenants or landlords face.

It will also help the housing authority focus on decreased funding and other programs. They’re hopeful this call center will strengthen their relationship with current and future neighbors.

“They can call for a range of things,” said Meagan Holland, Director of Communications. “Whatever they would typically call the housing authority directly for, they can call our call center now. They can call to inquire about the wait list status or application status. They can call to inquire if they need a form to complete an application or to request some service from Section 8. They can get that form from the call center.”

Section 8 program participants, landlords, and those interested in the program can call one phone number, (205) 974-4440, and speak to a live representative without extended wait times or leaving a voicemail. Representatives will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They can inform callers of waitlist status, explain program processes like inspections or applications, and provide needed forms and documents by email or text.

