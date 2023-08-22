LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham’s Housing Authority launches call center to address high demand

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District initiated their Housing Choice Voucher, also known as Section 8 Call Center, to address long waits and delays to alleviate the high demand of current and future program participants and landlords.

HABD currently serves 6,000 households and over 1,000 private landlords, and as they continue to grow, funding and adequate employees are issues causing longer wait times. This partnership with Gilson Housing Partners—a national provider, will streamline services to meet the demand for affordable housing and any challenges tenants or landlords face.

It will also help the housing authority focus on decreased funding and other programs. They’re hopeful this call center will strengthen their relationship with current and future neighbors.

“They can call for a range of things,” said Meagan Holland, Director of Communications. “Whatever they would typically call the housing authority directly for, they can call our call center now. They can call to inquire about the wait list status or application status. They can call to inquire if they need a form to complete an application or to request some service from Section 8. They can get that form from the call center.”

Section 8 program participants, landlords, and those interested in the program can call one phone number, (205) 974-4440, and speak to a live representative without extended wait times or leaving a voicemail. Representatives will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They can inform callers of waitlist status, explain program processes like inspections or applications, and provide needed forms and documents by email or text.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
Alabaster shooting investigation
1 shot, transported to UAB Hospital in Alabaster shooting
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Two men are caught on home surveillance footage stealing lawn equipment from the homeowner.
Birmingham small business says criminals repeatedly steal his equipment
Person injured after interstate shooting in Birmingham
Police were called to 24th Street N. and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N.
Birmingham Police investigate shooting near CityWalk
Some Shelby Co. school buses now have cameras on board
Additional cameras in all new Shelby County school buses