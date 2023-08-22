Birmingham Police looking for missing 64-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing man.

Otis Wilbur Craig, Jr., 64, was last seen in July in the 900 block of 8th Street Southwest.

Craig’s family said he normally checks in with a relative. He’s described as 6′ and weighs 187 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205)328-9311.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.