Birmingham Police looking for missing 64-year-old man
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing man.
Otis Wilbur Craig, Jr., 64, was last seen in July in the 900 block of 8th Street Southwest.
Craig’s family said he normally checks in with a relative. He’s described as 6′ and weighs 187 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205)328-9311.
