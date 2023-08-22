Birmingham Police investigate shooting near CityWalk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say someone was shot inside a vehicle downtown near City Walk.

Police were called to 24th Street North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities confirm a shooting into an occupied vehicle at that location.

The victim suffered injuries, but no details were provided as to the extent of those injuries.

No information about a possible suspect was provided.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

