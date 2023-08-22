Birmingham Police ask for help in homicide case from Easter 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a homicide that happened Easter Sunday, April 24, 2021.

Aryelle Yarbrough, 32, was shot and killed at Patton Park on Sipsey Street. Officers were called to the park just after 7 p.m. and found Yarbrough on the ground near her vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Five others were also injured. The victims ages ranged in age from 32 years old to 5 years old.

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips or information related to the investigation. Tips can also be submitted here.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777 if you have any information.

