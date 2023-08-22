LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police ask for help in homicide case from Easter 2021

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter 2021.
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter 2021.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a homicide that happened Easter Sunday, April 24, 2021.

Aryelle Yarbrough, 32, was shot and killed at Patton Park on Sipsey Street. Officers were called to the park just after 7 p.m. and found Yarbrough on the ground near her vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

21 jump street 123movies
embedgooglemap.net

Five others were also injured. The victims ages ranged in age from 32 years old to 5 years old.

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips or information related to the investigation. Tips can also be submitted here.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777 if you have any information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

Otis Wilbur Craig, Jr., 64, was last seen in July in the 900 block of 8th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police looking for missing 64-year-old man
First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for Central Ala. from Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
James Timothy Capps died in a crash in Mulga August 21.
Adamsville man dies a week after crash