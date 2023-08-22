LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision

U.S. Space Command
U.S. Space Command(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted a letter on Tuesday morning to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Inspector General regarding President Joe Biden’s reversal of the U.S. Space Command from Huntsville to Colorado.

The request for an investigation comes following a former advocate, head of the Space Command, General James Dickinson who changed his recommendation from the Redstone Arsenal site to HQ in Colorado, following President Biden’s recommendation.

AG Marshall says he believes that the location change from Huntsville to stay in Colorado, comes after General Dickinson in April 2023 purchased a $1.5 million, 20-acre ranch near the Colorado location, which he says was never disclosed to stakeholders in the process.

“Since taking office, this president has targeted red states for daring to resist his radical progressive agenda. But when it comes to national security, politics must take a backseat,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “I implore the Inspector General to investigate the oddly timed investment by General Dickinson which coincided with his recommendation against the Air Force’s preferred site in Huntsville. And I will continue to use the unique power of my office to hold President Biden accountable and demand transparency into this politically motivated charade.”

The Redstone Arsenal site was identified as the potential Space Command HQ in January 2021. The recommendation was then affirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Inspector General’s Office and the Government Accountability Office finding that the Air Force had conducted a thorough analysis and Huntsville was considered the superior location.

However, President Biden reversed the decision to keep the headquarters in Colorado on July 31, 2023.

While in April 2023, Marshall says General Dickinson registered a deed to a $1.5 million, 20-acre ranch near the Colorado headquarters location. According to Marshall, the General did not disclose personal interest to Alabama officials, and it is unknown whether he disclosed his personal interest in Colorado to President Biden or other superiors.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Luxe Ultra Lounge in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire
10-year-old boy identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A new study finds some contact lenses contain toxic chemicals known to cause serious illness...
Popular contact lenses test positive for toxic ‘forever’ chemicals
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ashley Beltran of Birmingham.
4-year-old girl killed in crash, 3 others injured
Juan Carlos Portillo
One of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Shelby County

Latest News

The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Command decision
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Michael Bolin elected Jefferson Co. commissioner for District 5.
Michael Bolin elected new Jefferson County Commissioner for District 5
The seat was left vacant by Kyle South, who resigned to serve as president and CEO of the...
Special election dates set for House District 16
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide