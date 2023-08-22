Additional cameras in all new Shelby County school buses

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Newly purchased Shelby County school buses are now equipped with five cameras inside the bus.

That’s up from two on older model buses, and officials say it’s all about keeping kids and school staff members safe.

The REI system comes with five cameras on the buses that have wide angle lenses and high-definition that provides the school district with an extra level of security. Now, the school district is working to install the new camera system in 25 old buses per year.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools says it’s to make sure all buses are equipped with the standard 5 cameras.

“There is one that is forward facing, so that if we ever need to review camera footage to be able to see a forward view of what the bus driver might have been seeing in a particular situation,” Warner said.

There is also a camera right over the bus driver, shooting towards the students.

“There are additional cameras going down the sides to be able to see the students in the seats,” Warner said.

The cameras facing the students allows the school district to monitor whatever is happening.

“If there was a discipline issue, or a health-related emergency it allows us to go back and review that footage and see what kind of situation might have been going on the bus at the time,” Warner said.

These cameras also help the school district see what’s happening on the road.

“Particularly is there was a situation with one of our busses perhaps got in an accident and we are able to go back and see what led to that,” Warner said.

Warner reminded drivers to be aware that busses are back out on the road. She explained that there are rules drivers need to follow to ensure everyone’s safety.

