Adamsville man dies a week after crash

James Timothy Capps died in a crash in Mulga August 21.
James Timothy Capps died in a crash in Mulga August 21.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Adamsville has died a week after a crash in Mulga.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as James Timothy Capps. He was 76.

The crash happened in the 6000 block of Birmingport Road August 14.

Capps was taken to UAB Hospital where he died August 21.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle wreck.

