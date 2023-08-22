$25,000 EPA grant for UA to study well water contamination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Classes at the University of Alabama don’t start until tomorrow but students connected with EPA already have their assignment; find a path to identify water contamination for more than 800,000.

Going deep to look for clues; that’s what’s in store for University of Alabama student Jourdan Kiaupa as she begins the fall semester on a major research project. Kiaupa won’t be alone. She’ll lead a team on their journey.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Jourdan Kiaupa.

The homework is to find a way to help private well-water owners in Alabama predict and identify the risk of water contamination, something that often happens after a storm like a hurricane or a tornado.

“I think it’s beneficial that we can do this research for these people in Alabama that don’t have resources or ideas and this grant allows us to do that,” said Kiaupa.

The grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is worth around $25,000. Dr. Leigh Terry says Alabama has nearly 900,000 well owners scattered about.

Dr. Terry sees this as a win-win; a real life academic exercise for her students and a service to an underserved community in the state.

“In the U.S. if you own a private well it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure that water is potable With flooding there could be run-off from an ag field nearby,” said Dr. Terry, an assistant professor Of Civil Construction And Environmental Engineering at the University of Alabama.

Coming up with a sure-fire test will be studied, analyzed and scrutinized in the environment lab in Comer Hall at UA. The end game is to educate well water owners and protect them from contaminated water.

“Know how to test it, know the awareness and know what to do if that happens,” said Dr. Terry.

A deep dive in the world of microbial contamination begins now Jourdan Kiaupa and her team of young scientists.

Dr. Leigh Terry says they could get another infusion of grant money later on from the EPA but would have to apply for the additional funds.

