Whatley Health Services opens clinic in Aliceville

New Whatley Health Service clinic open in Aliceville
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One local healthcare provider continues expanding services in areas where it’s needed most.

Whatley Health Services recently opened a new clinic, brining their total to 12 in west Alabama.

The clinic is a primary care facility that’s fully staffed and open five days a week. Staff there can treat people for minor injuries and offer pediatric care for children among other things.

Whatley Health Services’ executive director says elected leaders in Aliceville approached them about coming to town.

“We do a lot of work in rural Alabama, so we’re proud to be able to take healthcare to rural America,” said David Gay, Executive Director of Whatley Health Services. “That’s what it’s all about, folks who don’t have healthcare and need access to healthcare.”

Whatley Health Services is a non-profit healthcare facility. Gay adds it also got some federal money to open this clinic in Aliceville.

Three of its 12 clinic operate in Pickens County.

